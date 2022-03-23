WILHELM, LESLIE — passed away on March 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until funeral at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.
Funeral: March 23
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Special Feature
It's time to vote for the best food, venues and people of Madison County. Meet your Best of Madison County 2022 finalists.