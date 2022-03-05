JACKSON, DANIEL A. — Viewing Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Life Church, 800 S. 22nd St., Elwood. Service 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Full obituary at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.
Funeral: March 5
Tags
Trending Video
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Special Feature
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Madison County sheriff candidate held in contempt of court
- Former Madison County sheriff candidate gets 72 hours in jail for contempt of court
- Alex emergency order lifted following scrap yard fire
- Elwood police quickly arrest robbery suspect
- Food market approved for former Walgreens in Anderson
- Wootton sentenced to 52 years in death of son
- Demolition of Anderson church damaged by fire begins
- Olympic sport of curling coming to Anderson
- Anderson student concerned for family, friends in Ukraine
- Lighthouse Autism Center plans to expand programming in new, larger space
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.