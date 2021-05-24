PERKINS, EVA LOU — 94, Anderson, died May 20, 2021. She was a nurse at Delco Remy 30 years. Private graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday at East Maplewood Cemetery with the Nurses’ Honor Guard. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Funeral: May 24
