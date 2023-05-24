CHRISTIE, EVELYN ALICE — died at her residence May 20, 2023. Funeral service noon Friday, May 26, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Ned Clark officiating. Visitation 10 a.m. until the service Friday. Donations to Animal Protection League.
