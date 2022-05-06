VETOR, EARL — The family of Earl Vetor invites you to join them Saturday, May 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St., Anderson, to celebrate Earl’s life and memory.
Funeral: May 6
