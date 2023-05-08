ORMAN, LINDA GARRETT — 78, of Anderson. Funeral service 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Robert Bell officiating. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral: May 8
