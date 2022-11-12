NICCUM, SAUNDRA JEAN “SANDY” — 82, died at her residence Nov. 9, 2022. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation Tuesday from noon until the service at 2 p.m. Read obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
