MASON, GEORGE A. “PETE” — died at his home in Davenport, Florida, on Oct. 29, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.
