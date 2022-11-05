MASON, GEORGE A. “PETE” — died at his home in Davenport, Florida, on Oct. 29, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.

