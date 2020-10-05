TOMPKINS, THERIA G. – Service 1 p.m. Tuesday at Condo & St. Pierre Funeral Chapel, Wilkinson. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Funeral: Oct. 5
Tammy Talley
