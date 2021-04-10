DRUMMOND, ELLEN K. — 76, and wife of Bill Drummond, died April 8, 2021, in Alexandria. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Anderson. Funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May in Elwood. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com

