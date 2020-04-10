MILLER, FRANK DIVER — 80, Anderson, formerly of Logansport, died April 7, 2020, in Indianapolis. Visitation at Kroeger Funeral Home in Logansport on Monday, April 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please go to www.kroegerfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.
Funeral service: April 10
Tammy Talley
