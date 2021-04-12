DRUMMOND, ELLEN K. — Funeral: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Copher-Fesler-May in Elwood. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Funeral Service: April 12
Trending Video
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Jury convicts Sutton on murder and attempted murder charges
- Sheriff: 3 people hospitalized after morning collision; 1 driver seriously injured
- Coroner identifies man killed in early morning crash; passenger injured
- IU Notebook: Woodson says Hoosiers not done exploring portal
- 3 injured when garbage truck, SUV collide head-on in Anderson
- Foutch charged with domestic battery
- Local law enforcement officials deem Biden actions reasonable
- Update: Magistrate sets $5,000 bond for former Edgewood officer James Foutch in domestic battery arrest
- Changes coming to Paramount Theatre
- County reaches settlement in lawsuit by deaf woman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.