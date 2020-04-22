McKAY GRAY, 25, August 19, 1994 – March 31, 2020. Child of God. Passed from this life to go home to be with his Heavenly father. Reunited with his earthly father and mother who passed on before him. Sadly missed by all who love him.
Funeral Service: April 22
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Off-duty corrections officer charged with drug possession, failing to render aid
- COVID deaths bringing tears at Ketcham
- Local business fined for illegal sale of synthetic urine
- Malone remembered as fine character actor, father figure
- State: 152 nursing homes report COVID-19 cases, with 119 resident deaths
- ISP: Anderson woman hurt in crash on I-69
- Jail log: April 16
- Man found dead on Big Four Bridge identified
- Jail Log: April 19
- Bethany Pointe won't transfer patients to other facilities
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.