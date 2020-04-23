HUFFMAN, JUDITH A. — 78, died April 20, 2020, in Elwood. Judy was an Elwood school bus driver for 38 years and former Pipe Creek Township trustee. Private services April 24, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May F.H. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
Funeral Service: April 23
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID deaths bringing tears at Ketcham
- Off-duty corrections officer charged with drug possession, failing to render aid
- Malone remembered as fine character actor, father figure
- Local business fined for illegal sale of synthetic urine
- ISP: Anderson woman hurt in crash on I-69
- Jail Log: April 19
- Bethany Pointe won't transfer patients to other facilities
- Man found dead on Big Four Bridge identified
- Couple married 73 years contracts coronavirus, finds strength in each other
- Jail Log: April 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.