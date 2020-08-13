PARTLOW, FREDERICK — 78, Frankton, died March 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Florida Station Church of God, 1045 W. 375N, Anderson. Officiating will be pastor Jerry Hilligoss.
Funeral Service: Aug. 13
