PARTLOW, FREDERICK — A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Florida Station Church of God, 1045 W. 375N, Anderson. Masks will need to be worn. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in his memory.
Funeral Service: Aug. 15
