WOOD, TIMOTHY “TIM” MICHAEL — Visitation noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Redeemer Baptist Church, 3230 Lindberg Road, Anderson. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Funeral Service: Aug. 19
Tammy Talley
|
