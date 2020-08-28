MILLER, DIANA VALMOREE — 55, Anderson, died at Countryside Manor following an extended illness. Service will be noon on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. View full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Funeral Service: Aug. 28
