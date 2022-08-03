KLEYLA, CAROL J. — 89, Elwood, died July 31, 2022. Carol owned H&R Block Tax Service, Elwood, for 30 years. Funeral: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Obit: copherfeslermay.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...MAX HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 95 AND 105 THIS AFTERNOON... Ample sunshine and warm low levels will lead to hot temperatures this afternoon. Current expectations are for highs in the low 90s with dewpoints in the low to mid 70s. This translates to heat index values around 100 degrees. Limit time outdoors today if possible. If outside this afternoon, drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles. Look before you lock!
Funeral Service: Aug. 3
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Special Feature
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.