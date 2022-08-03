KLEYLA, CAROL J. — 89, Elwood, died July 31, 2022. Carol owned H&R Block Tax Service, Elwood, for 30 years. Funeral: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Obit: copherfeslermay.com.

