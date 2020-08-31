NOLEN, MELINDA RENE — 47, passed away on Aug. 27, 2020, unexpectedly. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 12-2 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Services – Anderson.
Funeral Service: Aug. 31
