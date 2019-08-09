STEPHENSON, KATHERINE LEE "Kathy" — 81, died Aug. 7, 2019. Services will be at noon Monday, Aug, 12, 2019, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. For more information visit www.rozelle-johnson.com where you can post online condolences.
