EHRLICH, BARBARA LEE (STUCKEY) — She was 93. She was preceded in death by husband, William "Bill" Ehrlich. Survivors include three children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Visitation 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Legacy Funeral Service-Anderson, with service at 5:30 p.m.
Funeral Service: Barbara Lee Ehrlich
