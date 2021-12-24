BURGESS, JOHNNIE “SMOKY” DALE — A Celebration of Life will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. at Gateway Community Church, 125 E. Staat St., Fortville.
Funeral Service: Dec. 24
Trending Video
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Alexandria woman charged with sexual battery on two minor boys
- Anderson police investigating shooting death of local woman
- Elwood man pleads guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death
- Nationwide search for missing Anderson teenager
- Jail Log: Dec. 18
- A Christmas like none other for Anderson's Anita Swafford
- Good's Candy owner files libel suit
- Barry Morphew's attorneys seek new judge
- Phillips remembered as someone who cared about Union Township
- Keeney, Anderson martial arts icon, remembered as 'a very positive person'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.