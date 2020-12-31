RIDGWAY, JESSIE ELLEN — 98, Pendleton, died Dec. 28, 2020. Service 10 a.m. Sunday at Old German Baptist Brethren Church with visitation there from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Full obituary information available at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
Funeral Service: Dec. 31
