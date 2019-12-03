Funeral Service: Dec. 3 Tammy Talley Tammy Talley Author email 2 hrs ago PRATT, FREDA (AULER) — Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Alexandria Visitation Service Tammy Talley Author email Follow Tammy Talley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral Service: Dec. 3 KENDALL, Ethel Feb 18, 1931 - Nov 30, 2019 Balser, Sheila NORRIS SR., Jack Sep 25, 1930 - Dec 1, 2019 BURKE, Martha Oct 26, 1936 - Nov 29, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSWAT team deployed; man arrested for domestic batteryFree skating returns to downtown AndersonDCS caseworker charged with neglect of child under his supervisionMan accused of attacking girlfriend, charged with several feloniesMan accused of sexual battery while girlfriend waited in carMother accused of neglect in infant daughter's deathMother-daughter death investigation continuesEmployee accused of trafficking drugs with inmateBusiness card leads to career for Frankton nativeLawsuit filed over Mounds Mall theater equipment Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
