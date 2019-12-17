GARRETT, NANCY JANE — 73, Knightstown, died Dec. 13, 2019. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. www.hinsey-brown.com.
GARRETT, NANCY JANE — 73, Knightstown, died Dec. 13, 2019. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. www.hinsey-brown.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.