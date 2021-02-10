DAVIS ANGEL, D. — A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service-Anderson. Burial will take place in Maplewood Cemetery.
