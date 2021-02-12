COX, CONNIE L. (STOOPS) — Services 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 309 W. Washington St., Alexandria. Visitation after noon at the church.
Funeral Service: Feb. 12
Tags
Trending Video
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Funeral Service: Feb. 10
- Anderson woman dies in house fire
- Jail Log: Feb. 10
- Frigid temperatures prompt emergency declaration in Madison County
- Four injured in collision between truck and SUV
- County extends local emergency as snow, frigid temperatures hang on
- Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh dies at 61 from cancer
- Thomas sinks game-winner for Eagles
- County Planning Commission gives approval for proposed Dollar General
- Funeral service: Feb. 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.