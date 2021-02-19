ALDRICH, DIXIE LEE — 83, Anderson, died Feb. 17, 2021. Private memorial service will be held. Contributions to Rock Steady Boxing, 7440 N. Shadeland Ave., Suite 202; Indianapolis, IN 46250 or www.rocksteadyboxing,org. Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled the services. Online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.

