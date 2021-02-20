PIERCE, CONNIE ELAINE — 67, Anderson, died Feb. 15, 2021. Visitation and service will be 11 a.m. to the service at noon on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Read obit and leave condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
