DRINKUT, HAZEL “ROBERTA” — 92, Anderson, died peacefully Feb. 1, 2021. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with a private service with burial in East Maplewood Cemetery. Full obituary can be read at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Funeral Service: Feb. 3
