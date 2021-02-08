MARTIN, PAUL M. — age 88, died Feb. 4, 2021, in Elwood. Paul worked at Delco Remy for 44 years and was a member of Anderson Church of the Nazarene. All services private. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com
Funeral service: Feb. 8
