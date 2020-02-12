ROCKHILL, TERRY L. “ROCKY” — A Celebration of Life service will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Tipton American Legion.
Funeral service: Feb. 12
Tammy Talley
