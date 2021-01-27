ANDERSON, ROBERT EUGENE — 88, of Anderson died Jan. 19, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson. He is survived by two sons, a daughter and a brother. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service from noon to 2 p.m. Read the full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.

