ANDERSON, ROBERT EUGENE — 88, of Anderson died Jan. 19, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson. He is survived by two sons, a daughter and a brother. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service from noon to 2 p.m. Read the full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Funeral Service: Jan. 27
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Victim, officer identified in fatal Alexandria accident
- Breast cancer survivor Morehead files ADA lawsuit against WTHR
- Anderson woman killed in Thursday night crash
- Jail Log: Jan. 23
- Five moves Colts could make to address QB need this offseason
- Local businesses cautious about potential COVID-19 vaccination mandates
- Madison County Recycling Center to reopen with new director
- Minnefield, local civil rights champion, dies at 82
- Italpollina, based in Anderson, changes name to Hello Nature
- Township deals with deaths of 3 board members, plus dissolution of Summitville fire department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.