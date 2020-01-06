Funeral service: Jan. 6 Jan 6, 2020 9 hrs ago Linda Diehl, age 80 of Elwood, died Jan. 3, 2020. Visitation 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Funeral service at 2 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Linda Diehl Visitation Age Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral service: Jan. 6 GIVENS, Norman Dec 11, 1926 - Jan 5, 2020 WRIGHT, Lisa Nov 18, 1958 - Dec 31, 2019 TONEY, Hulon Apr 16, 1951 - Dec 29, 2019 ROBERTS, Ben Jun 4, 1940 - Dec 31, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeen father charged with neglect after infant treated for broken bonesMother charged with neglect after children found unsupervisedMan accused of robbing pregnant woman at WalmartSuspects sought in cashing of $22,000 in fraudulent Alex schools checksLive dealers debut at Hoosier ParkAnderson hoping to find new owners for local propertiesWoman stops to help stranger fleeing home with two small childrenLongtime Anderson Councilwoman Donna Davis dies after lengthy illnessElwood bartender accused of smashing whiskey bottle over head of patronFormer caseworker wants neglect charges dismissed Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.