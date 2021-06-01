MCWITHEY, JOHN WILLIAM — Service noon on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, with visitation one hour prior at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson, with burial in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.
