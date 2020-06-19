TROUTMAN, TERRESSA GAYLE — A Celebration of Life will be held on June 20, 2020, at New Purpose Ministries, 2404 Dewey St., Anderson, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m.
Funeral Service: June 19
Tammy Talley
