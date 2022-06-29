KESSINGER, WILLIAM L. — 84, of Elwood, and lifelong farmer and 4-H supporter, died June 23, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Calling 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at funeral home. Online: copherfeslermay.com.

