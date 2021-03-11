SCHMITT, CAROLYN A.— 73, a lifelong resident of Elwood, died March 9, 2021. Funeral service: 11 a.m. March 15, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Cremation and burial at a later date. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. March 14, 2021. Full obituary: copherfeslermay.com.

