SCHMITT, CAROLYN A.— 73, a lifelong resident of Elwood, died March 9, 2021. Funeral service: 11 a.m. March 15, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Cremation and burial at a later date. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. March 14, 2021. Full obituary: copherfeslermay.com.
Funeral Service: March 11
Trending Video
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Man pulled by passerby from flaming car is former Lapel football star
- Pendleton man dies in two-car crash
- Former Lapel football coach: Hart has heart to recover from car crash
- APD investigating armed robbery
- Appeals court affirm conviction, sentencing of Harlan Haines' mother
- Traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple drug charges
- Update: Fire claims life of Middletown woman; explosions knock gas meter off house
- Anderson man living at day care center charged with molest
- Special judge named in Sumner case
- Serious accident reported Sunday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.