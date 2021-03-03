TYLER, ROBERT GALE — 57, New Castle, died at home on Feb. 26, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accident at work. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, and visitation Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Read full obituary and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.

