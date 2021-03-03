TYLER, ROBERT GALE — 57, New Castle, died at home on Feb. 26, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accident at work. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, and visitation Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Read full obituary and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Funeral Service: March 3
Trending Video
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Best of Madison County 2021: Winners & finalists
- Adopted twins find one another only seven blocks away
- Formal charges filed against attorney Alexander Newman
- Kelly Hawes column: Don’t let anyone convince you this is normal
- Anderson's concert series returns this summer
- Anderson man charged with two counts of child molesting
- Former State Auditor Otis Cox dies
- Lincolnshire Apartments project approved by Anderson Economic Development Commission
- Anderson woman charged with trafficking with an inmate
- Anderson man living at day care center charged with molest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.