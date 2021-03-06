PHILLIPS, LEANN G. (CHAFIN) — Service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com
Funeral Service: March 6
