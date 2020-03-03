RIGGS, ROBERT “BOB” G. — passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at his home in Muncie. Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, Middletown. Friends may call one hour before service. www.ballardandsons.com.
Funeral Service: March 3
Tammy Talley
