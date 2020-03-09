HILL, ALICE I. — The family will receive friends at her residence, 5933 N. Olivia Drive, Alexandria, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Funeral service: March 9
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Maleah Stringer column: Pets are not toys for children
- Pendleton inmate serving 80-year sentence found dead inside cell
- Key witness testifies in murder trial
- Warrant issued for former guard accused of bribery and official misconduct
- Mother sentenced to 40 years for neglect of toddler who died in 2018
- Judge: Mother failed at the expense of son's life; sentences her to 40 years
- Coroner discusses spike in cases where there is no next of kin
- Sarah Neal column: Participate in efforts to control coronavirus
- Jail log: March 6
- Opening statements given in 2019 murder trial
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.