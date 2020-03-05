McQUINN, WILMA — 91, formerly of Forest, passed away March 3, 2020, in Anderson. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, 2020, at West Point Christian Church, Russiaville. Service noon Saturday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville.
Funeral Service: March 5
Tags
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Maleah Stringer column: Pets are not toys for children
- Testing reveals cause of death for two men found dead in garage
- Alexandria man, considered armed, wanted by police after felony convictions
- Warrant issued for former guard accused of bribery and official misconduct
- Three Madison County Jail officers hurt attempting to restrain inmate
- Technology transports Lapel students to Auschwitz
- Courtroom outburst at sentencing results in additional jail time
- Mother sentenced to 40 years for neglect of toddler who died in 2018
- Coroner discusses spike in cases where there is no next of kin
- Man wanted on felony charges accused of domestic battery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.