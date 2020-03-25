REMINGTON, RICHARD “LEE” — 59, Alexandria, died March 23, 2020. A private service for Lee’s very immediate family will take place Thursday at Owens Funeral Home. Private interment will follow in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com
Funeral Service: March 25
