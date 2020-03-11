FILBRUN, SHAROL D. — 60, of Anderson, died March 8, 2020. Services: 2 p.m. Friday at Fall Creek Meetinghouse, 3232 W. 25th St., Anderson, with visitation there 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Full obituary information available online at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com.
HILL, ALICE I. — The family will receive friends at her residence, 5933 N. Olivia Drive, Alexandria, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020.
HOWARD, EUGENE — Services 1 p.m. March 13, 2020, Alexandria First Baptist Church. Visitation at Noffze Funeral Home, Alexandria, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. or Friday at the church after noon.
