JOHNSON, MAX EDWARD — 77, Alexandria, died March 21, 2020, at Community Hospital. Celebration of Life planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Bethany Baptist Church. Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled the arrangements.
Funeral Service: March 24
