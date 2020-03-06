STALEY, WARD “BUTCH” BALLARD — Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service – Anderson, with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.
Funeral service: March 6
Tammy Talley
