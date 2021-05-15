THURMAN, MARK CHARLES — Graveside service at East Maplewood Cemetery, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Funeral Service: May 15
Trending Video
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Kelly Hawes column: Sorting the crazies from the experts
- UPDATE: Boy transported to hospital after being found in ditch
- New IU point guard Johnson eager to play with TJD
- IOSHA cites Anderson company after man's death
- Police: Mother charged with neglect after 2-year-old overdoses on THC
- Frankton man injured in car accident
- UPDATE: Officials say boy has been found safe
- Police investigate gunfire near Raible Avenue
- Elwood man sentenced to 36 years for sex crimes involving 3-year-old
- Missing 3-year-old rescued by volunteer firefighter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.