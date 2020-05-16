CASAS, ELSIE L. “JUDY” — 76, of Elwood, died May 13, 2020. She is the mother of Lisa Hobbs, Lonnie Miller and Jimi McPhearson. Funeral: 2 p.m. May 18, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood, with visitation noon to 2 p.m. Obit: copherfeslermay.com.

Tags

Recommended for you